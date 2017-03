A refugee from Syria, aged 23, is seen in a suitcase in the port of Mytilene, Lesvos Island, on Thursday. The mother of the refugee, owner of legal papers, was arrested on her effort to smuggle her son on the ferry to Piraeus. The port of Mytilene is closed for migrants and refugees that have arrived on the island after an agreement between the European Union and Turkey on the refugee issue. Mother and son were arrested. [EPA]