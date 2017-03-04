Need for caution

It should go without saying that foreign policy requires caution and prudence, especially when it comes to key national issues.



Nicosia on Thursday had to dismiss concerns emanating from the Greek Defense Ministry that Ankara will provoke a dangerous escalation in tensions during gas extraction in the island’s territorial waters by France’s Total this summer.



Frivolous statements and displays of tough-guy posturing that are aimed scoring political points on the domestic front are counterproductive in terms of protecting national interests.



Extra caution is called for now that Greece appears to be facing an unstable and unpredictable neighbor.



Greece’s leftist prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, needs to wake up to this reality, and make it clear to his ministers, before it’s too late.