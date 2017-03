People due to travel by rail on Saturday between Athens and Thessaloniki will face upheaval due to maintenance works being carried by the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) on the section of the line between Tithorea and Lianokladi.

The works are to begin at 4 a.m. on Saturday and continue until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Passengers will be able to use a free bus service that will run between the two train stations.