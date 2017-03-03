Smuggling ring dismantled by Greek-British operation

Undocumented migrants are transferred to the police headquarters after being arrested during an operation to dismantle an international smuggling ring at the city of Iraklio on the island of Crete, Friday.

Authorities in Iraklio, Crete, on Friday detained 12 suspected members of a criminal racket believed to be smuggling undocumented immigrants from Greece to other European Union member-states including the United Kingdom.

The arrests were carried out following a joint operation between Hellenic Coast Guard officials and the UK’s National Crime Agency.

Authorities also detained 110 undocumented migrants believed to have been destined for relocation from the island to Western and Northern Europe.