Greek professor awarded Maldernstrom prize

Professor Meletios-Athanasios Dimopoulos, rector of the University of Athens, has received the Waldenstrom Award for his work in the field of multiple myeloma.

Dimopoulos received the prize during a special event in New Delhi, India.

The Waldenstrom Award is bestowed by the International Myeloma Society at International Myeloma Workshops, which started in 1989.

It is given to outstanding researchers in recognition of their contributions to the myeloma field.

The award is named after Professor Jan Waldenstrom, who was a pioneer in treating blood cancers.

