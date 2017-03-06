Just seven days after Olympiakos raised its shield of protection for its manager Paulo Bento, on Monday the champion announced the sacking of the former Portugal coach in the aftermath of the 2-0 defeat at PAOK on Sunday.

Under-20 team coach Vassilis Vouzas is taking over on a caretaking basis, the club added.

The departure of the Portuguese, the third manager to leave the post on the Piraeus team’s bench this season, became certain after he attacked the club on Sunday evening for letting some of its best players go (such as Luka Milivojevic to England and Brown Ideye to China) in the January transfer window.

Bento was then attacked by experienced Argentine midfielder Chori Dominguez on Monday, just a few hours before the coach’s sacking. The 36-year-old player said it was high time those responsible for the state of Olympiakos – that has suffered three straight league defeat for the first time in 21 years – be made liable. Bento had repeatedly left Dominguez out of his squad, to the dismay of the Olympiakos fans.

The Reds – who are still at the top of the table – are in the middle of a very difficult period, as after the three losses to AEK, Panionios and PAOK, they host Besiktas for the Europa League on Thursday. Then they entertain in-form Atromitos for the league before traveling to Turkey for the second-leg game with Besiktas and visit Eternal Rival Panathinaikos, all within 10 days.

Olympiakos started the season with Marco Silva, went on with Victor Sanchez before hiring Bento. Vouzas will be its fourth manager this season.