Group claims attack on French Institute in Athens
Online
A new organization calling itself Cells of Direct Attack – Living Waste Group has claimed responsibility for an arson attack on the French Institute in Athens last month that caused minor damage but no injuries.
In a statement posted on an anti-establishment website, the group said the purpose of the attack had been to declare solidarity with French youths who have been protesting alleged police brutality in run-down suburbs of Paris and other French cities.