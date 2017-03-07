NEWS |

 
Group claims attack on French Institute in Athens

TAGS: Crime, Terrorism

A new organization calling itself Cells of Direct Attack – Living Waste Group has claimed responsibility for an arson attack on the French Institute in Athens last month that caused minor damage but no injuries.

In a statement posted on an anti-establishment website, the group said the purpose of the attack had been to declare solidarity with French youths who have been protesting alleged police brutality in run-down suburbs of Paris and other French cities.

