Greek hoteliers have dropped their rates slightly this month in an effort to bolster bookings.

Data released on Tuesday by travel website Trivago showed that the average online price per night for a double room in Greece has gone down 6 percent year-on-year to 79 euros, against 84 euros in March 2016.

In Athens the average hotel rate has gone down 2 percent to 81 euros, while in Thessaloniki prices have remained at 79 euros. Trivago has recorded a decline in most of the Greek destinations it has processed, including Alexandroupoli, Arachova, Hania, Iraklio, Kalamata, Kalavryta, Kavala, Larissa, Patra, Rhodes, Volos and Xanthi.

Bucking the trend are hotels in Ioannina, Kastoria, Nafplio and Parga, whose rates have risen.

This compares with the major drop in hotel rates in Turkey, amounting to 25.6 percent this month from a year earlier. The average online price for Turkish hotels has dropped from 78 euros in March 2016 to 58 euros this year, as hoteliers there strive to boost tourism demand in a destination that has suffered from repeated terrorist attacks.