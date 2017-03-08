Hedda Gabler | Athens | March 9

In collaboration with the British Embassy and the British Council in Athens, the Athens Concert Hall will be live-streaming a performance of Henrik Ibsen's “Hedda Gabler” in a National Theater production from the Lyttelton Theater in London on Thursday, March 9. Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove (“A View from the Bridge” at the Young Vic Theater) returns to National Theater Live screens with a modern production of Ibsen’s masterpiece. Ruth Wilson (“Luther,” “The Affair,” “Jane Eyre”) plays the title role in a new version by Patrick Marber (“Notes on a Scandal,” “Closer”). The screening starts at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 15 euros (8 euros reduced).

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr