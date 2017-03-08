Jump in car sales attributed to sluggish rate a year earlier

The 43.1 percent year-on-year rise in vehicle sales recorded last month does not mean Greeks rushed to buy new cars in February; instead it was due to the very low sales in February 2016, when potential buyers had been waiting to see what would happen with the vehicle withdrawal scheme, which was eventually brought back last April.

Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) figures issued on Wednesday revealed 58.2 percent more new cars were registered last month than a year earlier, amounting to 5,236, against 3,310 in February 2016.

In total 10,006 vehicles (new or used abroad) were registered for the first time last month, compared to 6,990 a year earlier.