New Byzantine museum opens its doors in Argos

A young woman looks at mosaics depicting the embodiment of autumn (right) and a victorious chariot (left) at the Byzantine Museum of Argolida, which opened its doors on Thursday in the northern Peloponnesian town of Argos. The inauguration is part of ongoing efforts to boost the town’s cultural and historical profile. Located in a former barracks originally built to be used as a hospital by the Venetians in the late 17th century, the museum, which houses artifacts dating from the 4th to the mid-15th century, will be open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]