Gov’t officials personae non gratae on Crete after clash with farmers

Government officials cannot expect the hospitable welcome they usually receive on Crete, local farmers’ committee head Giorgos Dispyrakis warned on Thursday.

“Anyone setting foot on Crete will get the same welcome we got in Athens,” the unionist told Kathimerini. “People are so angry that not even local politicians show their faces in public anymore.”

His comments came a day after hundreds of protesting farmers from the island clashed violently with police in the Greek capital after being met at the Agriculture Ministry by police buses and officials’ refusal to talk with representatives.