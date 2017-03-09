No time for indecisiveness

The Greek government is well aware of the fact that it needs to get over itself and let go of its obsessions if it wants to wrap up the pending bailout review.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras finds himself in exactly the same spot as his predecessors in the crisis, having to weigh the damage that his continued prevarication will do to the country against the cost to his political party of making a decision.

It is clear that the officials responsible for the talks are perfectly aware of how crucial the situation is, but without Tsipras’s support and signal, they cannot make any important decisions.

The past two years have shown us that, coupled with endless machinations and balancing acts, indecisiveness comes at a very high price. It is now time for decisions, not the kind of juvenile behavior we’re seeing in some pseudo-playful tweets.