Find a large selection of used English, French and Greek books for sale at great prices. All proceeds will go to the Filothei-Psychico Society for the Protection of Strays (ZoFiPsy). The bazaar takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Blue Bell events venue (on the first roundabout when entering Psychico from the Faros intersection on Kifissias Avenue).

Blue Bell, 1 Vasileos Pavlou, Psychico, tel 6937.938.107