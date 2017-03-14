Fourth Athens betting agency held up in a week

A masked gunman held up a betting shop in the northern Athens suburb of Metamorfosi on Monday night in what was the fourth armed robbery of an OPAP outlet in the Greek capital in a week.

The unidentified assailant threatened the store’s manager and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. He is being sought by authorities.

Last Wednesday, another OPAP outlet was held up in Gyzi near central Athens and on Monday, March 6, two more robberies on betting shops were reported in the districts of Ambelokipi and Kallithea respectively.

It was not clear on Tuesday whether the incidents are being treated by police as being related.