Manhunt launched for masked gunman

Police in Athens on Tuesday were seeking the masked gunman who held up a betting shop in the northern suburb of Metamorfosi on Monday night, the fourth armed robbery of an OPAP agency in the Greek capital in a week.

The assailant threatened the store’s manager with a gun and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It was the fourth reported robbery of an OPAP shop in recent weeks, with one having taken place last Wednesday in Gyzi, central Athens, and two on March 6, in the districts of Ambelokipi and Kallithea.