The management of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) on Thursday announced an extension to the deadline for the payment of January contributions and the submission of employment records until March 31 for all workers.

EFKA has also extended the period for the payment of February contributions to April 13.

At the same time, the fund is striving to finish uploading pay notices for the thousands of workers who remain in the dark as to the precise amount of their contributions due. The aim is to complete the process on Friday.