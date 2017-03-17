The first signs of a recovery emerged in some parts of the housing market during 2016, at least as far as Attica is concerned.

They included an increase in demand for properties in the center of Athens that would be eligible for the short-term lease market on websites such as Airbnb, according to the findings of surveys and analyses presented at the recent conference of the Hellenic Valuation Institute (ELIE).

Another good sign was the slowdown in the drop of residential property prices across most of Attica, which points to the stabilization of the market, hopefully in the not-too-distant future.