MONDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos at the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.

Seven Athens-based bilateral chambers of commerce are holding an international meeting on mediation, with the support of the Hellenic Bank Association. At 5 p.m., at the Bank of Greece, Edouardou Lo & Stadiou, Athens. (www.amcham.gr)

Protagon.gr organizes a conference on “1957-2017, from the EEC to the EU: Challenges and Solutions for the Future of Europe.” At the Royal Olympic Hotel, 28 Athanasiou Diakou, Athens, at 6 p.m. (Tel. 210.723.7934, info@protagon.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases January data on the Greek commercial fleet.

TUESDAY

Municipal employees are holding a work stoppage until 11.30 a.m. and a rally at 9.30 a.m. outside the Interior Ministry in Athens.

The Italian Embassy in Athens, European Parliament’s Information Office in Greece and the European Commission’s Representation in Greece organize an event on the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome to present and launch an exhibition titled: “Ever Closer Union: The Legacy of the Treaty of Rome for Today’s Europe.” At 11 a.m. at the EP office in Athens, 8 Amalias. The exhibition runs through March 29. (Info: ambatene.esteri.it)

Greece’s first artificial intelligence conference – on “A Deep Look on How AI affects Business” – is held at gazARTE, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, Athens. (Info: 694.077.8709, ymouratides@boussias.com)

Blue-chip company Sarantis will present its 2016 financial results.

WEDNESDAY

The Arab Hellenic Chamber of Commerce & Development holds an event on “Doing Business in the Arab World,” at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: www.arabhellenicchamber.gr)

The Athens Institute for Education and Research organizes a lecture on Foreign Direct Investment,” at 12 noon at the St George Lycabettus Hotel, Athens. (Info: www.atiner.gr)

Capital Link’s “Invest in Cyprus Forum” will take place at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. (Info: forums.capitallink.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish January data in industrial turnover.

Athens-listed Grivalia Properties holds its annual general meeting.

THURSDAY

European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos is scheduled to participate in a joint meeting of Greek Parliament’s committees for European Affairs and Public Administration, Public Order and Justice, in Athens.

The E-Commerce Conference 2017, themed “Shaping the Future of Digital Retailing,” is held at the OTE Academy amphitheater, 1 Spartis, Maroussi. (Tel. 210.661.7777, kv@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its February statistics on new house construction material prices.

Titan Cement and Aegean Air will issue their financial results for 2016.

Listed firm Foodlink holds an extraordinary general meeting.

FRIDAY

Student parade held in central Athen to mark the 1821 Greek War of Independence.

Heirotechnica, the country’s biggest handicrafts and DIY exhibition, opens at the Helexpo Center, 39 Kifissias, Maroussis, Athens. To Sunday. (Info: xeitotexnika.gr)

SATURDAY

National holiday commemorating the 1821 revolution, with a military parade in central Athens and student parades across the country.

SUNDAY

Clocks should be set forward by one hour at 3 a.m. local time to 4 a.m. as Daylight Savings begin. Clocks change back on the last Sunday of October.