Book Presentation | Athens | March 22

Australian writer Gillian Bouras, a resident of Greece since the 1980s, presents her latest book of humorous and heartfelt observations on life in the Peloponnese at the Athens Center, on Wednesday, March 22, starting at 7 p.m. In “Seeing and Believing,” say the organizers, Bouras “delivers a fresh crop of joys and heartaches, to which she tries to adjust. Acutely responsive to what she calls ‘the conspiracy of beauty in Greece,’ she celebrates the natural world in prose that indicates a lifelong engagement with words.”

Athens Center, 48 Archimidous, Mets, tel 210.701.5242