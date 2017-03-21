Creative Writing Summer School | Athens & Thessaloniki | June

The British Council, in cooperation with the Kingston Writing School and the University of Kingston in London, has opened registrations for its International Creative Writing Summer School, held at the Council's premises Athens and Thessaloniki on June 5-30. In the Monday-to-Friday afternoon seminars, budding writers will have the chance to show their work to established authors, have one-to-one tutorials, learn from the experts and share their ideas. The weeklong course costs 340 euros, with a special discount price of 255 euros for participants registering by April 10. The final registration deadline is May 15. For more details about the program and its participants, visit www.britishcouncil.gr.