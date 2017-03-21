Structural reforms have slowed down in Greece since 2015, according to a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). This finding is accompanied by a broad range of recommendations, from the liberalization of networks to the application of policies to assist the poorest people.

While noting “reform fatigue,” the OECD highlights the need for reforms to continue, especially as the poverty index has reached a very high level, social exclusion phenomena are growing and per capita gross domestic product is about half that seen among the top tier of OECD member-states.

The organization’s report stresses that the recommendations the OECD had made in its 2015 report were only partially implemented in 2015 and 2016, with particularly limited progress in reforms in education and public administration.