Trump marks Greek Independence Day

President Donald Trump has marked Greek Independence Day with a rather ominous message.

At a White House reception, Trump said that in the years to come "we don't know what will be required to defend our freedom."

But he said it will take "great courage, and we will show it."

Greek Independence Day commemorates the start of the 1821 war that led to Greece's independence after nearly 400 years as part of the Ottoman Empire. It's celebrated annually on March 25.

Trump told the crowd, "I love the Greeks." He also introduced Greek-American members of the White House staff, including chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Trump said Priebus is "really terrific and hard-working," along with being "one of the top Greeks in the country." [AP]