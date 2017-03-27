Syrian man found hanged at Piraeus passenger ferry terminal

Police and Coast Guard officers in the port of Piraeus were on Monday investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an undocumented migrant found hanged from a kiosk near a passenger ferry terminal.

The gruesome sight was first seen by a passer-by who alerted the authorities.

According to sources, the man was a 25-year-old Syrian refugee.

No further details were available about his presence at the port nor the reasons for his apparent suicide.