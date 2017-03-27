NEWS |

 
Syrian man found hanged at Piraeus passenger ferry terminal

TAGS: Migration

Police and Coast Guard officers in the port of Piraeus were on Monday investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an undocumented migrant found hanged from a kiosk near a passenger ferry terminal.

The gruesome sight was first seen by a passer-by who alerted the authorities.

According to sources, the man was a 25-year-old Syrian refugee.

No further details were available about his presence at the port nor the reasons for his apparent suicide. 

 

