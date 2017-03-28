Police operation at Chios migrant camp leads to arrests

Police remanded at least 10 people in custody and are expected to make arrests following a two-hour operation at a migrant and refugee processing center on the eastern Aegean island of Chios.

The two-hour raid at the Souda camp started at 7.30 on Tuesday morning and involved dozens of officers searching residents and tents in the wake of tension between rival ethnic groups staying at the facility.

Police expect to make at least three arrests after the discovery of knives and other objects that could be used for violence.

The crackdown, which also included troops of riot police and drug enforcement officers, was intended to restore order following several outbreaks of violence between Algerian and Afghan migrants at the overcrowded camp.