ESM: Medium term measures to be decided Aug. 2018

A spokesman for the European Stability Mechanism, the eurozone's bailout fund, has said that possible additional debt relief measures for Greece could be decided only at the end of the bailout program, contrary to Athens’s hopes of an earlier deal to reduce its huge debt.



"We will determine at the end of the program in August 2018 whether medium term measures are needed to ensure debt sustainability," the ESM spokesman said Wednesday.



The spokesman reiterated that the possible measures could include the extension of maturities and possible interest rate deferral, but not the capping of interest rates. [Reuters]