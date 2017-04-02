MONDAY

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) presents its March Business and Consumer surveys.

The American-Hellenic Chamber’s Women in Business (WIB) Committee organizes its 8th WIB Women Leader Luncheon, “Building, Bridging and Blazing: Pathways for women and leadership,” featuring Utah Valley University Professor Susan Madsen. At 12.30 noon at the King George Hotel, Syntagma, Athens. (www.amcham.gr)

Athens-listed Hygeia group releases its financial results for 2016.

TUESDAY

The Public Administration and Local Governance Department of the Hellenic Management Association (EEDE) holds its 2nd annual conference, titled ”For More and Better Local Administration,” at the City of Athens’s Technopolis complex in Gazi, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Info: 210.211.2000, www.eede.gr)

WEDNESDAY

Primary and secondary school teachers hold a work stoppage from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a rally outside the University of Athens at 1 p.m.

European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu visits Greece to have meetings with senior Greek officials. To Friday.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes a workshop on “Leadership Values from Ancient Greece,” at the Pacific Room of the NJV Athens Plaza Hotel, 2 Vassileos Georgiou, Syntagma. (Info: 210.699.3559, r.xidou@amcham.gr)

The 2nd Agricultural Conference of Naftemporiki newspaper is held at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: events.naftemporiki.gr/agrotiko2017)

PPC workers’ union GENOP DEI is holding a rally in the northwestern Greek town of Ptolemaida.

The Institute of International Relations of Panteion University hosts a lecture by Lebanese MP Ali Fayyad on “Geopolitical Developments and Religion in the Middle East,” organized by the University of the Peloponnese, at 7 p.m. at 3-5 Hill, Plaka, Athens. (Info: www.idis.gr)

THURSDAY

Auto Festival 2017 opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Sunday. (Info: www.autofestival.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes the January findings of its manpower survey.

FRIDAY

Newly elected German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier begins an official visit to Greece. To Saturday.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attends a Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Malta.

The American-Hellenic Chamber and the Association of US Army-European Region organize a “Doing Business with the US Government” seminar in Thessaloniki, at the Hellenic Armed Forces Officers’ Club, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Center for European Constitutional Law of the Themistoklis and Dimitris Tsatsos Foundation, and the Goethe Institute in Athens, organize a public discussion on “What is Citizen Participation in Constitutional Reform?” at the institue, 14-16 Omirou, from 5.30 p.m. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

The Building Green Expo opens at the Metropolitan Expo exhibition center, by Athens airport. To Sunday. (Info: buildinggreenexpo.gr)

Helexpo Center at Maroussi hosts the Boat & Fishing Show. To Sunday. (Info: www.v.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues its 2016 data on arrivals of non-Greek residents to Greece, and its provisional figures on imports and exports in February 2017.

The Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies (EAEE) hosts a press conference on the prospects of the insurance market and of EAEE in 2017 and 2018.

Listed companies PPC, Athens Medical and Thrace Plastics publish their financial figures for last year.

Intercontinental property service firm holds its annual general meeting.