Listed Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens Hygeia SA announced on Monday its 2016 turnover came to 227.7 million euros, up by 3.4 percent compared to 2015.

Its EBITDA rose to 32 million euros from 22 million euros the previous year, and posted a net profit at 0.8 million euros versus a loss of 26.8 million euros in 2015.

Its net cash on December 31 was at 14.9 million euros against 14.2 million euros 12 months earlier.

[Reuters]