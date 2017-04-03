Half a ton of cannabis netted in two operations

Police handout photo of some of the confiscated drugs.

Police from Attica’s narcotics unit have confiscated half a ton of cannabis in two parallel operations.

The first operation resulted in the discovery of 210 kilos of cannabis and the arrest of three men on Friday, including a 40-year-old Albanian national, believed to be the ringleader, and two Greeks, aged 28 and 18.

The latter two would receive the drugs from the Albanian and stash them in a storehouse owned by the 28-year-old in the village of Palaiostani Pierias, near Katerini.

The father of the 18-year-old, who has so far eluded arrest, is believed to have been responsible for exporting the drugs, which were bound for Western Europe.

During the operation, police also confiscated a truck, two cars, four mobile phones and 215 euros in cash.

Another operation resulted in the discovery of 266 kilos of cannabis in 241 packages inside a truck in the Athens neighborhood of Nea Halkidona. The truck was registered stolen on March 29 in Menidi.