Athens postal workers on strike through Friday

TAGS: Strike

Postal workers in the Greek capital have called rolling 24-hour strikes from Tuesday through Friday in protest at management decisions regarding delivery services.

The Hellenic Postal Service (ELTA) workers held a rally on Tuesday morning and called the strike to decry the outsourcing of delivery services to private courier companies, which, they say, undermines prospects for more hirings at the state-run company.

The decision “deprives the public postal service of oxygen, as it downgrades the quality of services it offers,” the ELTA workers’ union said in an announcement.

