Dijsselbloem: Greece, lenders achieved results, but no full deal on Friday

Greece and its lenders have achieved results in talks on reforms necessary to unlock new loans but there will be no final deal on Friday, the chairman of eurozone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

"We have achieved results," Dijsselbloem told reporters on entering a meeting of the ministers devoted to Greece, adding however that "there will be no total political deal today".

Greece is on its third bailout from eurozone governments but to get money it has to pass regular reviews of reforms it agreed to in return for the financing. [Reuters]