Corruption prosecutor to bring new charges over defense deals

Iliana Zamanika, the corruption prosecutor who has been handling an ongoing probe into defense deals, is asking for new charges of bribery and money laundering to be leveled for crimes committed from 2002 onward, Kathimerini understands.

This will cover the period when Yiannos Papantoniou was defense minister between 2001 and 2003, and could lead to charges being leveled against the veteran Socialist, members of his family and other unidentified individuals.

At the same time, prosecutors are also looking at the results of the investigation into the accounts of Papantoniou’s wife, Stavroula Kourakou, which were included in the so-called Lagarde list.