Two ancient kouroi unveiled on Chios

The back of the torso of a marble kouros, or statue of a young man, is seen during the unveiling of two new exhibits at the Archaeological Museum of Chios, on Monday. Sections of the two mid-6th century BC statues from the Sanctuary of Apollo and Artemis at Emborio, on the Aegean island’s southeastern coast, were discovered in 2004 and remained in storage until the head of Chios’s Ephorate of Classical Antiquities, Olga Vassi, sought help from the Acropolis Museum in Athens. The statues underwent conservation before going on display. [ANA-MPA]