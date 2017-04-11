Incunabula | Piraeus | To May 28

“Incunabula: Aspects of Early Greek Printing” presents 29 rare books from the Historical Library of the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation and explores the history of printing in Greece, including subject matter and the first Greek typefaces, as well as bindings and decorations. The exhibition runs to May 28 and opening hours are Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation Historical Library, 36 Defteras Merarchias & Akti Moutsopoulou, tel 210.452.3937, www.laskaridou.gr