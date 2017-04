After a failed coup, a wave of bombs and ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers on Sunday, many professionals are leaving Turkey, as several liberal Turks, who say the secular foundations of the country of 80 million people are being eroded by an increasingly authoritarian president, view Recep Tayyip Erdogan with suspicion.

Among Turkish citizens’ target for real estate investment is neighboring Greece, despite its often fraught history with Turkey.

“There is a noticeable demand for Greece in recent times,” said Cenk Tanman, who founded a website for people wanting to invest there.

“They prefer Greece as a plan B.” Selcan Turk, who has lived there for 15 years, set up a business for Turks buying property in Greece.

She said she brought dozens of people to examine properties in March, and three of those prospects had turned into sales.

“Turks’ interest in Greece has increased dramatically in the past five to six months. Even though their economic status isn’t too high, they are using all the resources they have,” she said.

[Reuters]