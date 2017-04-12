Greek tourism recorded decade lows in several key figures last year, including the averages for expenditure per visit from abroad, spending per overnight stay and duration of stay, while travel takings posted a decline of 919 million euros according to the definitive statistics for 2016 released on Wednesday by the Bank of Greece.

Of the five basic figures the central bank published for last year, only arrivals of non-residents posted an increase – of 7.5 percent to 28.07 million – partly thanks to Greeks who have recently moved abroad. Travel receipts declined 6.5 percent from 2015, amounting to 13.2 billion euros, average spending per trip fell 13 percent to 470.50 euros, average expenditure per overnight stay dropped 9.1 percent to 68.30 euros, and the average stay per trip shrank 4.3 percent to 6.9 nights.

Furthermore, the travel surplus (the difference between the money foreigners spend in Greece on tourism and the money Greeks spend during their holidays abroad) diminished by 7.3 percent, from 12.09 billion in 2015 to 11.2 billion euros last year.

There was also a 4.7 percent decline in the number of visitors to museums and archaeological sites, which according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority amounted to 14.04 million.

