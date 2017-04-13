Mild spring weather expected over Easter weekend

Balmy springtime weather is expected across much of Greece over the Easter holiday weekend, as temperatures will reach highs of up to 27 degrees Celsius in some inland areas, but will top out at around 20C near the sea. Winds will be moderate, except for some stronger gusts in the central and southeast Aegean. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in northern and western Greece in the afternoons, with more widespread showers expected to spread down into central parts and the Athens area by Sunday night. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]