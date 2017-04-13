Total income of 75.2 billion euros declared in 2016

Taxpayers declared a total of just under 75.2 billion euros in income in 2016, according to authorities, with the total number of declarations coming to 6,194,233 and taxable income to 82.1 billion euros.

According to the figures presented by the ANA-MPA news agency, of that, 59.4 billion euros was declared as coming from salaried services and pensions, 6.1 billion from rent, 3.8 billion from dividends, interest, royalties and capital gains, 4.7 billion from business activities and 1.3 billion euros from agricultural activities. The remaining 6.9 billion euros arises from the difference between declared incomes and the level set by tax authorities to justify a certain standard of living.

Analysis of the data showed that 64 percent of Greek households declared an annual income of up to 12,000 euros in 2016, with 38.16 percent of those declaring under 5,000 euros. The vast majority, 91.7 percent, declared an annual income of up to 30,000 euros and just 0.4 percent of taxpayers declared more than 100,000 euros last year.

In total, 8.03 billion euros was paid in income tax, with 77.13 percent of that amount coming from 17.6 percent of households. The data also showed that 26.3 percent of households do not may any tax at all, 17.7 percent pay up to 15 euros in tax and 4 percent pay tax of more than 6,000 euros.