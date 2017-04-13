Sergio Araujo has just opened the score for AEK in Piraeus.

AEK and Panathinaikos have taken a clear lead for advancing to the final of the Greek Cup after this week’s first-leg semifinal games, although Olympiakos and PAOK could still turn things around in the return matches to take place later this month.

AEK defeated Olympiakos 2-1 away on Thursday in a highly entertaining game at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, particularly in the first half.

On their 93rd birthday the Yellows were more efficient in attack and led through Sergio Araujo from the 6th minute. A spectacular shot by Diogo Figueiras eight minutes later leveled things up, and the first half ended 1-1 with the ball hitting the goalframe of the two teams three times in total.

In the second half, as the time went on Olympiakos seemed more tired and AEK put more pressure to score a winner. It did so on the 64th minute through Patito Rodriguez, and is heading to the second leg at the Olympic Stadium on April 26 as the strong favorite.

The Olympiakos fans booed their team off the pitch, as the double appears elusive for one more year for the Reds.

Panathinaikos beat PAOK 2-0 in Athens on Wednesday, with the league’s top scorer Marcus Berg not getting on the scoresheet but providing the assists for both goals.

The Greens were dominant throughout the game and would have scored more goals to take the tie beyond their opponent had it not been for PAOK keeper Panayiotis Glykos.

They did score a goal in each half, via Rodrigo Moledo and Sebastian Leto, while PAOK should also consider itself lucky for finishing the game with all 11 players given the unruly behavior of Leo Matos. The second leg is in Thessaloniki on April 27.