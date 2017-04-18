The first Celestyal Cruises ship carrying a group of Chinese passengers will set sail from Piraeus on Friday, signaling the opening of this huge market for Greek destinations – a target shared by Athens and Beijing, and also by Piraeus Port and Cosco alike.

To this end, the Greek Foreign Ministry has accelerated visa-issuing procedures at Greek consulates in China.

Celestyal has been working on this plan for two years, and will use Piraeus and Lavrio for home porting.

It will feature Chinese crew members, Chinese cuisine and Chinese guides for the Greek sites.