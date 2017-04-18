BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

First cruise line for Chinese passengers to set sail

STATHIS KOUSOUNIS

TAGS: Tourism

The first Celestyal Cruises ship carrying a group of Chinese passengers will set sail from Piraeus on Friday, signaling the opening of this huge market for Greek destinations – a target shared by Athens and Beijing, and also by Piraeus Port and Cosco alike.

To this end, the Greek Foreign Ministry has accelerated visa-issuing procedures at Greek consulates in China.

Celestyal has been working on this plan for two years, and will use Piraeus and Lavrio for home porting.

It will feature Chinese crew members, Chinese cuisine and Chinese guides for the Greek sites.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 