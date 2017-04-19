NEWS |

 
Greek authorities probing claims by Turk stranded on islet

The Port Authority on the southeastern Aegean island of Symi was on Wednesday investigating claims by a Turkish man found stranded on a rocky islet nearby.

The 27-year-old Turkish national was rescued by a Port Authority patrol boat with the help of a local fisherman and claims to be a lawyer with all the proper travel documents allowing him to enter Greece and the European Union.

Authorities, however, are investigating his statement, as it was not clear how the 27-year-old ended up stranded on the islet of Nimos, which is of military significance.

The Greek intelligence agency (EYP) has also been notified of the incident. 

