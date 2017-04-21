Greeks increased spending on healthcare by 30 percent from 2010 to 2015, according to a study by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE).



Households were compelled to pay for covering the vacuum from the decline in state expenditure on health, which came to 13 percent in the same period owing to austerity measures.



Most citizens chose to pay directly for their healthcare instead of opting for private insurance, which only accounts for 3.6 percent of total spending on healthcare, up from 1.9 percent in 2009.