Ex-chiefs of Athens 984 municipal radio to stand trial

The Athens Council of Appeals Court Judges has decided that 11 people who served as heads or board members of the Athens 984 radio station, which operates under the auspices of the City of Athens, should stand trial for financial mismanagement.

The offenses are alleged to have been committed between 2003 and 2010. According to an investigation carried out by financial prosecutors, some 37 million euros were wasted at the station during this period. The prosecutors’ report indicates that large sums of money were spent by the station manager’s office on gifts, mobile phones and other items.

The station also spent heavily on trips abroad and public relations. The part of the case file that relates to SYRIZA MP Giorgos Kyritsis, a former journalist who served on Athens 984’s board, has been sent to Parliament, which will have to decide whether to lift his immunity so he can stand trial.