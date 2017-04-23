Use, production of medical cannabis may be legalized in Greece

The Health Ministry is set to propose changes to legislation covering the use and production of medicinal cannabis.

Health Minister Andreas Xanthos suggested measures are on the way allowing doctors to prescribe drugs that contain cannabis purely for medical reasons.

The government is also set to put forward draft legislation that would allow these types of medicines to be packaged and produced in Greece. The ministry’s decisions are based on a scientific study on the effectiveness of medicinal cannabis for treating certain illnesses.

Medical experts suggest the use of cannabis helps alleviate the symptoms of chronic pain, glaucoma and multiple sclerosis. However, they also warn it can be addictive and regular use can cause psychotic disorders.

Medical use of cannabis is legal in several European countries, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain.