Five dead as migrant boat sinks off Lesvos

TAGS: Migration

A boat carrying an unknown number of refugees and migrants sank off the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos early Monday and five bodies have been recovered on a shore north of the island, according to reports Monday.

A pregnant woman was rescued, according to the same reports.

No more details were available.

