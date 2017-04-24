Five dead as migrant boat sinks off Lesvos
A boat carrying an unknown number of refugees and migrants sank off the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos early Monday and five bodies have been recovered on a shore north of the island, according to reports Monday.
A pregnant woman was rescued, according to the same reports.
No more details were available.