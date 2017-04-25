EU auditors say migrant centers in Greece, Italy overwhelmed

European Union auditors say that centers set up in Greece and Italy to fast-track the registration of migrants are overwhelmed and urgently require more experts, particularly to help children.

In a report released Tuesday, the auditors say that two more centers known as "hotspots" are needed to process migrants in Italy and that facilities on Greek islands where people arrive from Turkey must be improved.

It says that in Greece "there are still more migrants arriving at the hotspots than leaving, and they are seriously overcrowded." Some children have been held in "restrictive conditions" there for more than three months.

The auditors say the hotspots in Greece and Italy are designed to process about 8,000 people but are routinely dealing with 15,000-16,000 migrants. [AP]