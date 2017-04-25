Auctions of homes of major debtors can resume on Wednesday following the decision by the Coordinating Committee of Hellenic Notary Associations to bring an end to its members’ long abstention from such procedures.

The decision only concerns the auction of houses against which debts of at least 400,000 euros owed to banks, the state, the pension fund (EFKA) or local authorities are secured.

For the six months notaries had abstained from auctions, the procedures had remained frozen, with the exception of those related to claims from employee salaries, vulnerable commodities, commercial spaces etc.

According to the president of the notaries, Giorgos Rouskas, Tuesday’s decision was “an attempt to gradually return the situation to normal.” The result of the industrial action by notaries has been the accumulation of published auctions that have now grown to 3,120 against about 600 in early October.

Notaries claim that by blocking auctions with their absence they have “helped citizens who faced and keep facing debt problems.”