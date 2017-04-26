NEWS |

 
Piraeus mayor dismisses ‘hotspot’ reports

TAGS: Migration, Politics

Piraeus Mayor Yiannis Moralis has rejected speculation that authorities are planning to create a facility for migrants.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the mayor said that recent media reports claiming that authorities were working with nongovernment groups with the aim of setting up a so-called hotspot in Piraeus belong “only in the sphere of fantasy.”

Meanwhile, police were on the alert Wednesday as Golden Dawn, Greece’s neofascist party, and anti-fascist groups have planned separate protest rallies in the center of Piraeus later around 3 p.m. 

