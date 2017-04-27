Hearing | Athens | April 28-30

Photo: Pierre Borasci

Five years after presenting “Amid the Clouds,” award-winning Iranian director and dramatist Amir Reza Koohestani returns to the Onassis Cultural Center with a “devastatingly pared-down work that explores the Kafkaesque reality of life” in his homeland. The play, running from April 28 to 30, is inspired by Abbas Kiarostami's 1989 documentary “Homework,” in which the celebrated filmmaker presented a poignant criticism of the Iranian educational system. After the April 29 show, Koohestani will be at hand for a Q&A with the audience. Performances start at 9 p.m.and tickets cost 7-9 euros.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou,

tel 210.900.5800,www.sgt.gr