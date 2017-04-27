Labor Day action to disrupt public services

Several strikes and work stoppages will cause disruptions in public transportation services on Monday, as workers mark Labor Day.

A 24-hour strike will be staged by Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) employees, as well as workers on the capital’s Proastiakos suburban railway, starting midnight on Sunday and ending midnight on Monday, and affecting services to Athens airport.

Workers on the Kifissia-Piraeus electric railway (ISAP) will hold a work stoppage Monday from the beginning of services until 8 a.m.

Athens buses will not be running due to a work stoppage between the start of services and 9 a.m., and again from 9 p.m. until the end of the shift. Trolley buses will be out of service the entire day.